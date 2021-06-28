One DUI Can Nearly Double Insurance Costs, an Analysis Finds

Expect to pay significantly higher rates after a DUI

Average annual insurance rates after a DUI increase 96%, or $1,522, compared with drivers without any traffic infractions. Because a DUI typically affects your rates for three to five years at minimum, one DUI could set you back more than $7,600 in additional insurance costs over the next five years.

Location helps determine rates

However, these are average rates, and the exact cost depends on where drivers live. For example, car insurance rates for Alaska, Florida, Mississippi and Oklahoma drivers go up less than 50% on average. While rates after a DUI in California, Hawaii and Michigan increase 165% or more on average.

This means that drivers with a DUI could pay from $508 to $4,165 more per year on average.

Why shopping around matters

Don't have a few extra thousand dollars to spend on auto insurance? Although your insurance bill is all but guaranteed to increase after a DUI, shopping around can help you find the cheapest possible price.