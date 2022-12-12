Bad weather delays fuel from reaching busy Florida airport

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Officials at Orlando International Airport say bad weather has prevented the delivery of reserve jet fuel, prompting fears that visitors to the nation's seventh-busiest airport could face delays.

Airport officials on Sunday reassured visitors that contingency plans are in place. In a tweet, airport officials said that storms along the Gulf Coast had prevented the reserve fuel delivery over the weekend. The inclement weather had lifted and the ships had departed, airport officials said.

“If flight disruptions occur, airline contingency plans are currently in place," the airport officials said. “Thank you for your patience."

Airport officials didn't respond early Monday to an emailed inquiry on the fuel situation.

With 40.3 million passengers last year, Orlando International Airport was the busiest airport in Florida and the seventh busiest in the U.S. In 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic, the airport had 50.6 million passengers. The Christmas holiday season is one of the busiest times of the year for central Florida's theme parks.