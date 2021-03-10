Better savers spend less money on these 3 things

Reducing spending in three common budget categories may significantly boost your ability to save money. And a small mental trick could help you stick to an ongoing savings plan.

Those are the findings of two studies investigating the spending habits of better savers and the psychology of saving.

Here’s how to apply these habits to your own budget.

MOVING FROM A ‘LOW’ SAVER TO A ‘MIDDLE’ SAVER

Research conducted by the Employee Benefit Research Institute and J.P. Morgan Asset Management, published in June 2020, aimed to determine why some American adults save more than others, even when they have equivalent salaries.

For long-term employees, across age groups, the study showed that high savers save around 3% more than middle savers. And middle savers save about 3% more than low savers. Here’s how the researchers defined low, middle and high savers:

— Low savers save about 2%-3% of their salary.

— Middle savers save about 5%-6% of their salary.

— High savers save about 9% of their salary, and more as they get older.

THE DIFFERENCE IS NOT A MATTER OF INCOME