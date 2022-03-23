 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Biden admin to release plan to stop bias in home appraisals

  • Updated
  • 0
Biden Home Appraisals

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex, in Washington, March 15, 2022. Harris will announce an action plan to stop racial discrimination in the appraisal of home values, according to senior administration officials. The plan contains 21 distinct steps to improve oversight and accountability, including a legislative proposal to modernize the governance structure of the appraisal industry. Appraisers help to determine the value of a home so that buyers can receive a mortgage.

 Manuel Balce Ceneta - staff, AP

Vice President Kamala Harris will announce an action plan to stop racial discrimination in the appraisal of home values, according to senior Biden administration officials.

The plan contains 21 steps to improve oversight and accountability, including a legislative proposal to modernize the governance structure of the appraisal industry. Appraisers help to determine the value of a home so that buyers can receive a mortgage.

The Biden administration officials insisted on anonymity to discuss the administration’s action plan ahead of Wednesday’s announcement.

Multiple reports, including a September analysis by mortgage buyer Freddie Mac, show that appraisers are more likely to undervalue homes in Black and Hispanic neighborhoods. This form of discrimination widens the racial wealth gap and makes it harder for many Americans from disadvantaged backgrounds to move up the economic ladder.

One Black homeowner in Indianapolis found the appraised value of her home went from $125,000 to $259,000 after she declined to state her race in her application and removed all family photos and African American art in the home.

People are also reading…

As part of the action plan, the government will expand the complaint hotline for the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. There also will be appraisal bias training in homebuyer education classes and efforts to ensure that the computer systems used to value homes do not perpetuate racial biases.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

James D. Volden

James D. Volden

LA CROSSE—James ‘Jim’ D. Volden, 93, of La Crosse died peacefully on Wednesday March 16, 2022.

Frederick Willis Wilbur Schomberg

Frederick Willis Wilbur Schomberg

BARRE MILLS, Wis. — Frederick Willis Wilbur Schomberg of Barre Mills passed away peacefully on March 16, 2022, surrounded by his family while …

Pandemic preparedness bill moves ahead; funding still needed

Pandemic preparedness bill moves ahead; funding still needed

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Senate committee has approved a bipartisan blueprint to overhaul the nation’s public health system, applying the lessons of COVID-19 to future outbreaks through a new chain of command, a stronger medical supply chain, and clearer crisis communications.

Lillian Mae (Kliner) Faas

Lillian Mae (Kliner) Faas

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Lillian Mae (Kliner) Faas, 96, of La Crescent passed away at La Crescent Health Services on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Robert F. Michniak Jr.

Robert F. Michniak Jr.

GENOA—Robert F. “Bob” Michniak Jr. 72, of Genoa, passed away peacefully, Friday, March 18, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.

Watch Now: Related Video

Four of the best alternatives to refined sugar

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News