Bike store owners in Washington state address bike shortage

LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — Bicycle store owners in Washington state have raised concerns over a shortage that is leaving racks empty across the country as more people are buying bikes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gregg's Cycle General Manager Marty Pluth said most of the racks are empty and the remaining bikes have already been sold and are awaiting pickup, KING-TV reported. He said the wait to buy a bike is now at least four to six weeks.

“I joke that we’ve become the toilet paper of the pandemic,” said Pluth, who operates the store in Lynnwood, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of Seattle. “People have been calling us from as far away as Oregon and California. The supply chain is pretty much broken.”

Currently, Gregg’s Cycle only has about 10% of its normal inventory, with 8,000 bikes on backorder.

Pluth attributes the increase in demand to the coronavirus pandemic. He said more people started buying bikes for transportation and exercise as mass transit and gyms closed to limit the spread of COVID-19.