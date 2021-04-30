Biz groups to Murphy: Let us do conventions in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Business, casino and political officials called on New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday to ease coronavirus regulations enough to allow conventions and trade shows to resume in Atlantic City.

Saying the convention industry generates nearly $2 billion in annual revenue for Atlantic City, the groups asked the Democratic governor to allow meetings to utilize available space at 50% of capacity, as is permitted on the gambling floors of the city's nine casinos.

Michael Chait, president of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce, praised Murphy's handling of the pandemic, but said state-imposed rules are inconsistent, and are hurting the convention industry.

“I can only have 25 people in a meeting room, but i can have 225 people in a banquet hall,” he said at a press conference on the Boardwalk as workmen attended to the facade of Boardwalk Hall in anticipation of the summer tourism season. “I can have 50% capacity on the casino floor, but I can only take 25 of them and put them into an adjacent meeting room.”