Bridal designer Andrea Pitter on celebrating Black women

Q: What is your new role at The Knot?

A: They have welcomed me with open arms and taken me as I am. They have taken my feedback on anything that needs to change. I'm going to be a mentor for their fellowship program. And they put me in a position where I can tell my story and for others to relate to what it's like to fight to be in this industry and to stay and succeed.

Q: Would initiatives like The Knot's diversity filters have helped you when you started out?

A: Because my brand is really supported, and I would say, ramped by Black women, I think it definitely would have been helpful because when I first started, women were looking for me but just didn't know where and how to find me. The filters are going to be really important for people who are now really being intentional with how they spend their dollars.

Q: How do you view the future of Black businesses, professionals and families at a time when the pandemic has hit them hard?

A: I think there is a big focus on inclusion right now and we need to take advantage of that. One thing I can always do is count on Black people. I'm very optimistic about how we survive and have always survived.

Q: How has the pandemic affected your own business?

A: I’ve had to redesign the last collection we put out. Typically, I drop 60 to 75 dresses in one collection. I had to tighten up the number of dresses and decide that we would do releases every two months just to understand exactly where the trend is going. They are no longer having these 100 to 150 person-attended weddings. They are now having weddings in the park with maybe 20 or 30 people. We had to bring in some styles that were a little bit toned down.

