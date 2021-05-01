Building New Mexico's outdoor economy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Ryan and Cody Dudgeon both grew up in northwest New Mexico. Both left for greener pastures in Missoula, Montana.

But after working as river guides in Montana and Idaho for 14 years, the married couple came to see the rivers that flowed through their New Mexico homes differently.

They moved back to Farmington in 2015 and are planning to start leading river-rafting expeditions on the Animas and San Juan rivers in May through their new company, Desert River Guides.

“We really fell in love with the lifestyle and the whole scene when we were in Missoula, so we wanted to bring that to Farmington,” Ryan Dudgeon told the Albuquerque Journal.

She said the scene around rafting in Farmington was very different from outdoor-happy Missoula. There was limited river rafting knowledge, and they would often draw stares as they drove through town with rafts in their truck trailer. Still, she said people were excited to have a new option to explore the rivers.

“When we float through there, it’s amazing how many people are so excited to see us on the river,” Dudgeon said.