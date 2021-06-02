Can virtual reality help seniors? Study hopes to find out

“As we age, we feel there is a disconnect sometimes that can happen when there is a lack of mobility," Brickler said. "We can't travel as much as we want, we can't connect with nature as much as we want, can't have connections with animals. All sorts of connections get lost and our four walls start shrinking in. What we have tried to do is create a platform where we can bring the world back.”

Monica McAfee, John Knox's chief marketing and innovation officer, said the community's administrators believe VR helps residents — it's been used on a limited basis there for three years — but Stanford's study “will provide the empirical data.” For example, she said, they want to know if VR can help residents with dementia who suffer from “sundowning” — severe mood downswings that begin at dusk.

“Is this a way to redirect them to enjoy something?” she said.

Northern Ohio University associate philosophy professor Erica Neely, who studies the ethics of technology, said it's important that Stanford is getting fully informed consent, screening participants and making sure they aren't using VR alone, especially at first. She is not involved in the study.

“We definitely don’t want anyone to get stuck in the experience if they become distressed and can’t figure out how to turn it off,” she said. “The fact that there is a companion/caretaker who can go with (the participant) is utter genius. ... The idea of ‘Well, we don’t necessarily have people with diminished capacities wandering around by themselves through physical space — maybe we can do the same for virtual space’ was a really good one.”

