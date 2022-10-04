 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Chanel goes understated in final day of Paris Fashion Week

  • Updated
  • 0

PARIS (AP) — An understated collection awaited the VIP guests who attended Chanel's show on the final day of Paris Fashion Week. Kristen Stewart and Diane Kruger were among those who arrived at the Grand Palais Ephemere for one of the day's biggest events, while some eyes looked forward to Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton later in the program.

Here are some highlights of spring-summer 2023 collections:

CHANEL

For spring, the Parisian stalwart’s designer, Virginie Viard, gently riffed on the 1980s in an overall simple collection doused in black and white and which seemed like it had nothing to prove.

There were some minor thrills.

A-line minis led the eyes down to flashes of tease -- like banded white-lattice thigh high socks. Model Irina Shayk looked ravishing in a shoulder-less, capped-sleeve marbled gown with ruffled tiering.

People are also reading…

Moments such as a polka dot leather dress with a stiff rippled peplum provided the historic musing for the age-old house founded in 1910, borrowing from turn-of-the-(last)-century styles.

But it was all very subtly delivered by the French designer, who took over from the exuberant Karl Lagerfeld following his death in 2019. The beating heart of this display was understatement. The decor's black and white images spanning the ages, including empty historic gardens, may not have helped the mood — but the 71-look collection felt lacking in energy at times.

Still, accessories provided welcome shots of vibrancy. Bejeweled clasps, swinging pearl and jewel pendants and cascading gold necklaces gave pared-down looks in black and white an on-trend '80s feel.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dr. Christine Marie Johnson

Dr. Christine Marie Johnson

CEDAR BLUFF, VA—Dr. Christine Marie Johnson, of Cedar Bluff, Virginia, died peacefully at the age of 73 in the early morning of September 18. …

Taylor Hammel

Taylor Hammel

WINONA — Taylor Hammel lost his lifelong battle with mental health on Sept. 20, 2022. He was born on Oct. 11, 2001. He came to be a part of ou…

Benjamin A. Williams

Benjamin A. Williams

CHIPPEWA—Benjamin A. Williams, 58, of Chippewa Falls, died Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at his daughter’s home under the care of St. Joseph’s…

Gle Kreibich

Gle Kreibich

LA CROSSE — Gale Kreibich was simply the best. He packed ten lifetimes of experiences into his 68 years. He was funny, creative and one of a k…

Todd Hugh "Church" Church

Todd Hugh "Church" Church

HOLMEN — Todd Hugh “Churchy” Church, age 56, of Holmen, Wis., passed away on September 28, 2022, at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse. …

Steven Banasik

LA CROSSE — Steven J. Banasik, 75, of La Crosse passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022, at his sister’s home in La Crosse.

Ronald A. "Ron" Greeno

Ronald A. "Ron" Greeno

LA CROSSE — Ronald A. "Ron" Greeno, 76, of La Crosse passed away into pain-free eternity at home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, S…

Jean Ellen (Gilkes) Lange

Jean Ellen (Gilkes) Lange

Jean Ellen (Gilkes) Lange, 52, of Hillsboro passed away at UW-Hospitals in Madison on Sept. 28, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Only 20% of people are up-to-date on routine doctor visits

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News