Chicken coops for everyone: A rural chain is thriving as millennials flee cities

In September, Trout, 27, and her fiancé bought a house in Euclid, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, to escape their apartment in Cleveland. "We needed a backyard," she said.

Trout does a lot of gardening in that new backyard — and she buys dirt, mulch and grass seed for it at Tractor Supply. She also shops for dog food there and recently bought two kayaks and fastener for her fence. She plans to buy patio chairs from Tractor Supply when the weather warms up.

Trout said she's been to Tractor Supply three times in the past month. She prefers its small, "easy to navigate" store over walking through a big-box chain.

"It's not a huge store like Home Depot or Lowe's," she said.

Though many people are like or know someone like Trout, it's not exactly clear how many millennials moved to suburban and rural areas over the past year — or, more importantly for Tractor Supply's future, how many might stay.

Investment bank Cowen found in a survey of 2,700 US adults in June that there had been an uptick in millennials who said they were living in suburban areas and a decline in those who reported living in cities.