Clarification: Hong Kong-Pink Diamond story

HONG KONG (AP) — In a story published October 7, 2022, The Associated Press reported that a pink diamond sold for $49.9 million at an auction in Hong Kong. The story should have made clear that was the “hammer price” and that the actual price was $57.7 million, including a buyer’s premium charged by the auction house.
