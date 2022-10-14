 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Clarification: Hong Kong-Pink Diamond story

HONG KONG (AP) — In a story published October 7, 2022, The Associated Press reported that a pink diamond sold for $49.9 million at an auction in Hong Kong. The story should have made clear that was the “hammer price” and that the actual price was $57.7 million, including a buyer’s premium charged by the auction house.

