 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Cost-of-living crisis to hit women hardest, report says

  • Updated
  • 0
EU Gender Gap

FILE - Workers set the stage prior to the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, in Davos, Switzerland, Sunday, May 22, 2022. The World Economic Forum reported on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, that the cost-of-living crisis, sparked in part by higher fuel and food prices, is expected to hit women the hardest.

 Gian Ehrenzeller - foreign subscriber, Keystone

GENEVA (AP) — A cost-of-living crisis sparked in part by higher fuel and food prices is expected to hit women the hardest, the World Economic Forum reported Wednesday, pointing to a widening gender gap in the global labor force.

The Geneva-based think tank and event organizer, best known for hosting an annual gathering of elites in the Swiss Alpine town of Davos, says a hoped-for recovery from a ballooning gender gap hasn’t materialized as expected as the COVID-19 crisis has eased.

The forum estimates that it will now take 132 years — down from 136 — for the world to reach gender parity, which the organization defines around four main factors: salaries and economic opportunity, education, health, and political empowerment.

A breakdown by country gave top marks to Iceland, followed by several Nordic countries and New Zealand, as well as Rwanda, Nicaragua and Namibia. Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, came in 10th place in the report of 146 countries. Further down the list were the world's biggest economies: the U.S. was at No. 27, China at No. 102 and Japan at No. 116.

People are also reading…

Saadia Zahidi, managing director at the forum, say women have been disproportionately affected by the cost-of-living crisis following labor market losses during the pandemic and insufficient “care infrastructure” — such as for the elderly or children.

“In face of a weak recovery, government and business must make two sets of efforts: targeted policies to support women’s return to the workforce and women’s talent development in the industries of the future,” she said. “Otherwise, we risk eroding the gains of the last decades permanently and losing out on the future economic returns of diversity.”

The report, now in its 16th year, aims to track shocks to the labor market that can impact the gender gap.

This story has been updated to show that the U.S. is No. 27 in the report, not No. 10.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Peggy (Mattice) Theisen

Peggy (Mattice) Theisen

BLOOMER—Peggy (Mattice) Theisen, 68, of rural Bloomer, WI, passed away on July 4, 2022, at her home under Mayo Hospice care with her husband a…

Jennifer Lee Sovereign

Jennifer Lee Sovereign

Jennifer Lee Sovereign passed away July 2, 2022, at the age of 51. Those closest to her knew her as “Sovey,” a woman with an amazing sense of …

David G. Grunewald

David G. Grunewald

CHIPPEWA—David G. Grunewald, 66, of Chippewa Falls, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, after his courageous battle with ALS und…

Connie Lee (DeVaiser) Flottmeier

Connie Lee (DeVaiser) Flottmeier

LA CROSSE — Connie Lee (DeVaiser) Flottmeier, 59, of La Crosse passed away Friday, July 8, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. An o…

Vail V. Steele

Vail V. Steele

Vail V. Steele, 43, of La Crosse/Genoa and Chicago passed away July 3, 2022. Vail passed on peacefully at his home, of natural causes. A viewi…

Diana M. Torkelson

Diana M. Torkelson

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Diana M. Torkelson, 79, of Chippewa Falls died Friday, July 8, 2022, at her residence.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Dermatologist: Sunscreen is good but reapplication is better

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News