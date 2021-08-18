Dock deal fuels boom in cruise ship passengers for Sitka

Sitka could see as many as 460,000 cruise ship passengers next year as a result of the Royal Caribbean’s announcement as well as a new plan for weekly visits by Norwegian Cruise Lines. The Royal Caribbean announcement is expected to result in 200,000 passengers a year to Sitka alone.

The Sitka Assembly previously was given an estimate of 400,000 passengers next year, which was high enough to prompt concerns and spur action to address infrastructure needs, transportation and scheduling plans. The city’s previous high for cruise ship visitors was about 289,000 in 2008.

Its expanded 1,100-foot (335-meter) dock can accommodate two large cruise ships at once. McGraw said Holland America Line’s Nieuw Amsterdam and Royal Caribbean’s Serenade of the Seas will share the space most Wednesdays for the rest of the season.

He expects large ships to call on Sitka five or six days a week and said having nearly a half-million visitors will take Sitka to a different level.

“It means cruise lines are invested in our community and value us as cruising comes back,” he said.

———

This story has been corrected to show the ship is nearly four football fields long, not 11.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Daily Sitka (Alaska) Sentinel.

