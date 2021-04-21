Don’t let self-care sabotage your savings

Don’t worry, this article won’t tell you to forgo every face scrub and cappuccino that calls your name and only spend money on survival needs. Of course, you should treat yourself and practice self-care, particularly during a nightmarish pandemic.

And retailers want you to care for yourself, too — specifically, with their products. It’s an industry worth billions of dollars . Consider the ads for lavender-scented candles and the dozens of articles with headlines like “15 Self-Care Products We’re Actually Using Right Now.”

But all these self-care products on the market, paired with a need for comfort, can quickly lead to overspending. It’s also easy to buy a range of stuff in the name of self-care, given the concept is as squishy as a $40 bath pillow.

Before shelling out for a product to make yourself feel better, ask the following questions.

HOW ARE YOU FEELING?

Feeling upset can lead to poor decisions. And it has been an upsetting year. No wonder you want to buy yourself something. For many people, it may be easier to “add to cart” than address their emotions.