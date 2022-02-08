 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Dutch government names commissioner to tackle #MeToo issues

  • 0

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government appointed a commissioner Tuesday to tackle sexual abuse and intimidation, after recent high-profile #MeToo cases shocked the European Union nation.

In recent weeks, the popular television talent show “The Voice of Holland” has been taken off the air amid complaints of unwanted behavior ranging from sexually-tinged WhatsApp messages to an allegation of rape involving presenters. On Sunday, a senior executive at the country's biggest soccer club quit and apologized for what the club called a “series of inappropriate messages” sent to several female colleagues.

“Recent incidents in the sports and television world show us that the reason for the #MeToo movement in our country is still alive. This must change," said Education, Culture and Science Minister Robbert Dijkgraaf.

People are also reading…

“We are working on a culture change in which no one looks away and in which people hold each other accountable for wrong behavior. Because every victim of sexually transgressive behavior and sexual violence is one too many," he added.

The government appointed a respected former lawmaker and labor union leader, Mariëtte Hamer, to a three-year term as the new commissioner, saying her role is to help mold a national action plan to tackle sexually inappropriate behavior and sexual violence.

The announcement came as Labor Party lawmaker Gijs van Dijk quit Parliament after his party said it was launching an independent investigation into several reports about his “undesirable behavior in the private sphere.”

Police said Monday they have received five complaints of possible criminal behavior and more than 20 reports of “inappropriate behavior and possible sexually transgressive behavior” by people linked to “The Voice of Holland.” Prosecutors and police are studying the five complaints to establish whether to open investigations that could lead to criminal charges.

On Sunday, Marc Overmars, a former star player turned sports administrator, quit the Amsterdam soccer club Ajax and apologized for his actions.

"Certainly for someone in my position, this behavior is unacceptable. I now see that too. But it is too late. I see no other option but to leave Ajax,” he said in a statement released by the club.

Last month, hundreds of people staged a #MeToo demonstration in Amsterdam to call for more government action to tackle abuse.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Timothy Allen Fry

Timothy Allen Fry

LA CROSSE—Timothy Allen Fry, 42, of La Crosse, passed away on January 28, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System St Mary’s Campus in Rochester, MN.…

Gale W. Meyer

Gale W. Meyer

SPARTA—Gale W. Meyer, 79, of Madison, died Sunday, January 30, 2022 at UW Health in Madison, WI.

Nancy L. Rogers

Nancy L. Rogers

COON VALLEY—Nancy L. Rogers, 78, of Coon Valley, passed to her eternal home on Tuesday February 1, 2022. She was born December 8, 1943 in Chic…

Erik W. Shepard

Erik W. Shepard

BOULDER, CO — Erik W. Shepard, 27, of Boulder, CO, formerly of Viola, WI, passed away unexpectedly on January 20, 2022.

Ottawa declares state of emergency over COVID-19 protests

Ottawa declares state of emergency over COVID-19 protests

TORONTO (AP) — The mayor of Canada's capital declared a state of emergency Sunday and a former U.S. ambassador to Canada said groups in the U.S. must stop interfering in the domestic affairs of America's neighbor as protesters opposed to COVID-19 restrictions continued to paralyze Ottawa's downtown.

Watch Now: Related Video

Most moms want 'me time' for Valentine's Day this year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News