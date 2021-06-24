Dutch group launches data harvesting claim against TikTok

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch consumer group is launching a 1.5 billion euro ($1.8 billion) claim against TikTok over what it alleges is unlawful harvesting of personal data from users of the popular video sharing platform.

The Consumentenbond and a foundation called Take Back Your Privacy demanded Thursday that TikTok pay damages to 1.2 million to 1.6 million Dutch children who use the app.

“The conduct of TikTok is pure exploitation,” Consumentenbond director Sandra Molenaar said in a statement. “The company earns hundreds of millions per year on the backs of children. And that while privacy law prescribes that children should receive additional protection.”

TikTok is hugely popular with teenagers and young adults, who use it to post and watch short-form videos.

The consumer organization and privacy foundation are demanding that TikTok pay damages to Dutch children and delete what they call unlawfully collected personal data. They say if TikTok does not comply, they will take the company to court.

TikTok responded in an emailed statement saying the company is “committed to engage with external experts and organisations to make sure we’re doing what we can to keep people on TikTok safe.”