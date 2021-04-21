Edmunds: 5 smart ways to use your tax return on a car

Are you an unfortunate used-car buyer who’s been saddled with a 12% interest loan? By refinancing at today’s more competitive rates, you could potentially slash your monthly payments in half. If your car loan has a high interest rate, or you have improved your credit rating since you took out the loan, you could use your tax refund as an opportunity to structure a better loan. Use all or part of the refund to reduce the principal on the loan and get a better interest rate on the balance.

FIX OR UPGRADE YOUR CURRENT VEHICLE

A set of new tires can improve your vehicle’s ride quality, braking performance, quietness and even fuel economy. You can also treat your car to that major service that you’ve been putting off because it’s expensive. Inexpensive repairs that can go a long way to rekindling your pride of ownership include clearing foggy headlights, getting a thorough detail, and repairing interior rips and tears. Dent removal and paint touch-ups can often be done by a mobile service for just a few hundred dollars.

These fixes certainly don’t replace the thrill of owning a new car. They will, however, make driving your current car more enjoyable and will likely prolong its life, reducing your need to get a new car and saving you money down the road.