Edmunds compares Volkswagen Golf GTI and Hyundai Veloster N

Springing for the Autobahn might be worth it, however. This GTI trim has a much more pleasant ride than the Veloster’s. You could even cruise around in the GTI’s Sport driving mode and not feel like you’re being punished. In contrast, the Veloster’s Comfort mode rides OK, but selecting any of the sportier settings reveals a harsh, bumpy quality. The GTI is also quieter at highway speeds.

Winner: Golf GTI

TECHNOLOGY

The Hyundai and VW come with a well-rounded set of technology features; the primary differentiator is execution. Both come with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, for instance, but the GTI offers wireless connectivity as well. This means you don’t need to use a USB cord to mirror your phone’s apps on the touchscreen. The GTI’s voice controls also govern a wider set of functions, and its premium stereo sounds a bit crisper. And while the Veloster has a decent array of advanced driver aids as standard, traffic-adaptive cruise control is notably absent from the list.

Winner: Golf GTI

VALUE