Edmunds demystifies advanced driver aids in new vehicles

There’s some hesitancy from the public regarding the future of self-driving cars; a survey by Autolist says that most shoppers are split about whether having self-driving capability on a vehicle makes it safer. Thankfully, real automated driving vehicles are still years away. But considering that nearly every new car on sale today comes standard or is available with some level of driver-assistance technology, it’s best to stay informed on what these features actually do and whether you would want to pay extra for them.

These driving-assist technology features are often referred to as advanced driver-assist systems, or ADAS. Some ADAS are more advanced than others, and capabilities vary from vehicle to vehicle. Let’s be clear: There are no fully automated or self-driving cars for sale today. For example, General Motors’ Super Cruise system and Ford’s upcoming BlueCruise system allow for limited hands-free driving, but most new vehicles do not. All ADAS today — even hands-free ones — require the driver to pay attention to the road and be ready to take over at any time.

The actual function of ADAS is similar among automakers, but mixed messaging and confusing names don’t make it very clear how vehicles compare. Edmunds is here to help break down what these terms actually mean and what some of these systems can do.

ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL