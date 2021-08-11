Edmunds: Five affordable sporty midsize sedans

MSRP: $31,170

2021 KIA K5 GT

The Kia K5 offers an appealing combination of comfort, value and driving fun. The K5′s upscale cabin is fitted with lots of standard features, including helpful technology features and driver aids. We’re big fans of the K5′s highway ride quality, which is quiet and smooth.

The K5 is mechanically related to the Sonata and therefore shares many similarities. The top K5 GT is like the Sonata N Line and also has a 290-horsepower turbocharged engine. Compared to the K5′s regular versions, the GT comes with a sport-tuned suspension, upgraded brakes, upgraded front seats and styling enhancements. The K5 GT’s handling isn’t quite as dialed-in or enjoyable as the Sonata N Line’s, but this is otherwise a satisfying sedan to drive.

MSRP: $32,085

2021 HONDA ACCORD SPORT 2.0T

The Accord has long been a solid pick for a sporty sedan, and that’s true for the latest-generation Accord as well. The Sport 2.0T is the sportiest version among the Accord’s wide array of trim levels. It gets the Accord’s optional turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 252 horsepower, a 60-horsepower increase over the standard engine.