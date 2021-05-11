Edmunds: Five new EVs to wait for in 2021

Electric vehicle shoppers have an increasing number of models to choose from. There are nearly two dozen EVs on the market today, and that selection will only grow over the next eight months. Here are five upcoming EVs, organized by price, that the experts at Edmunds are most excited to see in 2021.

2022 CHEVROLET BOLT EUV

As the name suggests, the Bolt EUV is related to Chevrolet’s existing Bolt hatchback. Compared to the Bolt, it has a longer, more SUV-like shape and offers more rear legroom. It can also be optioned with features not available on the standard Bolt, such as a panoramic sunroof and ventilated front seats.

Expect the Bolt EUV to get around 250 miles of range. Like the regular Bolt, it’s only front-wheel-drive, and there’s no option for all-wheel drive. But it will offer General Motors’ Super Cruise. This hands-off driving system allows the car to accelerate, brake and steer itself on more than 200,000 miles of highway and limited access roads. The Bolt EUV is the first non-Cadillac vehicle to get this system.

Release window: summer 2021

Price: starting at $33,995

2022 HYUNDAI IONIQ 5