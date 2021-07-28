Edmunds' guide to vehicle history reports

Obtaining a vehicle history report is an integral part of any used-car purchase. It’s one of the best ways to learn about a given vehicle’s past and help make your search for a used car much easier. Most importantly, the report tells shoppers if a car has a branded title. Branding means an insurance company has declared the vehicle a total loss and given it a salvage title because of an accident, flood damage or other catastrophic event.

Typically, the information on a vehicle history report includes a summary and an overall evaluation of the vehicle, supported with details, dates and locations. The report makes it easy to see if the car has been registered in numerous states. Other information can include maintenance records, the number of previous owners, accident information, odometer verification, and lemon law and recall checks.

Several companies sell vehicle history reports, promising to reveal the past of any given vehicle. In this article, we’ll take a look at the two largest vehicle history report providers, AutoCheck and Carfax, since they are the ones you’ll most often encounter.