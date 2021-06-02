Edmunds looks at five fully loaded cars worth the price jump

The average transaction price for new vehicles has been steadily rising over the past few years. In April it was $40,545, a 3% increase from the prior year, according to Edmunds data. Some of this jump can be chalked up to people buying pricier trucks and SUVs, but another part of the story is their desire to get all the “bells and whistles,” often found on the top trim levels.

For some vehicles, the juice hardly seems worth the squeeze on your wallet. But for others, the fully loaded version remains attractive even with the jump in price.

Edmunds’ experts have compiled a list of the most enticing top-of-the-line vehicles for their price. Some may offer an exclusive engine with more power, while others include luxury features to make you feel at home inside the cabin. All prices include the destination charge, and our list runs from lowest to highest manufacturer’s suggested retail price.

2021 KIA SOUL

The 2021 Kia Soul is a strong choice in the extra-small SUV category thanks to its roomy interior and long list of standard features, but upgrading to the top-end Soul Turbo comes with even more benefits.