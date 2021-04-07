Edmunds: The most affordable new SUVs for 2021

On top of that, the Tucson is comfortable to drive, and all of its technology is easy to use. The biggest drawbacks include unexciting engines and less cargo capacity than some rivals. Keep an eye out for the redesigned 2022 Tucson as well. It will offer snazzy looks, new engines, and tons of tech when it comes out later this year. MSRP of 2021 Tucson SE: $24,885.

2021 HYUNDAI SANTA FE

The Santa Fe gets a significant overhaul for 2021, giving it the latest in style on top of standout materials and standard features for the class. Another familiar Hyundai highlight is exceptional warranty coverage — every Santa Fe comes standard with a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain plan. Both engines are more powerful and have higher EPA-rated fuel economy than their 2020 counterparts. There’s also a new hybrid option.

One thing to note is that, size-wise, the Santa Fe is actually something of an in-between crossover, straddling the line between a small SUV and a midsize SUV. It trails rivals like the Subaru Outback in cargo space, and the ride can be a little bumpy too. But Hyundai threw its might into the standard features: Fog lights, four USB ports, an 8-inch touchscreen, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are all included. MSRP of 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe SE: $28,035.

2021 VOLKSWAGEN ATLAS