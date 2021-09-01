Edmunds: Vehicle prices remain high this Labor Day weekend

If this were a normal year, Labor Day would traditionally kick off the start of end-of-model-year vehicle clearance sales. Consumers can often find good deals as dealerships are eager to sell their remaining inventory to make room for next year’s models. But this hasn’t been a normal year in the car business.

Most automakers could not build as many vehicles as planned because of a lack of semiconductor chips, which are essential components of a modern vehicle. New vehicle inventory is a third of where it would normally be at this time of year. As a result, car shoppers on Labor Day weekend will face higher prices and a limited selection whether they are shopping for new or used.

“Inventory won’t likely be back to normal levels until next year — if they ever do at all,” said Jessica Caldwell, executive director of insights at Edmunds. “It seems as if automakers are rethinking their production and inventory strategies given they have sold fewer vehicles but at higher prices, so inventory may look different in the near future.”

Average transaction prices continue to be at record highs, according to Edmunds data. In June, the average transaction price for a new vehicle was $42,331, an increase of 8.6% from last year.