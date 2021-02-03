Edmunds: Whatever happened to car subscription services?

Amortize the down payment over the life of the lease, add insurance and maintenance, and you may pay about the same or even slightly less for Volvo’s subscription than a lease.

Porsche’s offering is much pricier. It ranges from $1,500 to $2,600 per month for a single vehicle and from $2,100 to $3,100 per month for the multi-vehicle subscription plan, which allows you to swap vehicles at will.

The idea of swapping from a convertible sports car to a family SUV depending on your needs in a given week is appealing, but you pay for that flexibility. Multi-car subscriptions are more expensive than a typical lease, even with insurance and down payments factored in, and you aren’t able to buy a car you’ve been driving at a preset price.

But considered as an alternative to leasing two vehicles, these programs start to make sense. Leasing both a Porsche 911 and a Cayenne, for example, and providing your own insurance will cost you more than even Porsche’s pricey plan.

CAN SUBSCRIPTIONS STAGE A COMEBACK?

Cadillac and BMW both say they’re reevaluating and retooling their programs. The new iterations of both will almost certainly operate in closer conjunction with dealerships in order to ease national rollouts.