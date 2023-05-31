Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

We all want to enjoy this journey we call life, and for most people, that means doing things we enjoy and spending time with the people we love. Our time on Earth is short, and the rise of chronic disease is making that time even shorter for some people.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says that 6 out of 10 people in the U.S. are living with a chronic disease, and 4 out of 10 have two or more. Those numbers shocked me, but after thinking about the typical American diet and lifestyle that consists of pizza or other fast food, being sedentary and working long hours at stressful jobs, they do make sense.

Everyone is born with a specific set of genes unique to them and there is no changing that, but there are six behaviors you can control, which can decrease your risk of becoming a statistic. Many people go to the doctor to receive care, but lifestyle as medicine is a way of thinking and making yourself the co-pilot of your care instead of the recipient.

Lifestyle as medicine focuses on six pillars:

1. Nutrition

2. Physical activity

3. Stress management

4. Sleep

5. Social interactions

6. Excessive substance abuse

I wish I could dive into each of these areas, but today my focus is on nutrition. One thing that people may be happy to hear is that lifestyle can have just as big of an impact on your health as your genetic makeup, but with so much chatter in the news, magazines and social media, it can be difficult to know what is going to work.

While there is no compelling evidence favoring one type of diet for weight loss and health, what is best for your health is to follow a sustainable eating pattern that you can maintain for a lifetime. Your goal should be to optimize overall heath first, and with healthy changes, weight loss will likely be a bonus.

It should also be noted that good nutrition can have a positive impact on other healthy behaviors; for instance, those who eat a balanced diet tend to be more active and sleep better. According to the National Institute of Health, for every 2½ servings of fruits and vegetables consumed each day (up to 10 servings), you can cut your risk of coronary heart disease by 8% and stroke by 16%. If that is not motivation to eat more fruits and vegetables, I don’t know what is.

Now, how do you get to an eating pattern that you can maintain? There are two routes: you can do it on your own by setting goals or you can seek the advice of a registered dietitian. The registered dietitian may follow the “five As” framework for health behavior change: assess, advise, agree, assist and arrange.

In the assess portion, the RD will assess your level of interest and how ready you are to make changes. Then the RD will discuss your usual intake, and you will both agree on the intensity of the approach, such as, are you ready to make big changes, small changes or somewhere in between.

Next, the RD will discuss behavior changes you can make by helping you produce a list of options for you to choose from. The final step will be for the RD to assist you with making 1-2 SMART goals and arranging for follow up. The goal of meeting with an RD should be a long-term approach of slowly shifting your habits from unhealthy to healthy so that your new habits become a part of your lifestyle. Thus, lifestyle as medicine.

If meeting with a registered dietitian is not something you feel is necessary, but you know your current intake could benefit from some adjustments, I recommend starting small by picking a goal that you can reach in the next month or two. Then come up with an action plan on how you will reach that goal and set those actions in motion. You may also find it helpful to tell a trusted friend or family member about your goal and ask that they check in with you to hold you accountable.

Some goals that work well to start with include reducing portions at meals. This can be done by simply using a smaller plate and avoid second helpings. If after your meal you are still hungry, choose a fruit or vegetable because they tend to be lower in calories and full of fiber that will satisfy your hunger.

Another option is to increase your intake of fruits and vegetables. Try adding a fruit smoothie to your morning routine or add a fruit and vegetable to your lunch. If you are looking for something a bit more challenging, try incorporating one meatless meal per week by using black beans instead of ground beef for tacos, or try a hummus and vegetable wrap at lunch.

Making one or two changes, following through, and then making more changes is the way to go for long-term success. The focus should be on whole foods; avoiding processed foods as much as possible; limiting sweets and empty calorie–foods such as chips, cakes, pies and donuts; eating five servings of fruits and vegetables per day; and making sure to consume adequate amounts of fiber and water to stay hydrated and full.

Before your next annual physical, think about your health and the six lifestyle as medicine interventions. What areas are going well for you, and what areas need work? Then, try to come up with your own lifestyle prescription and get started on a healthier you.

Mediterranean turkey burger

1 lb. lean ground turkey

1 tbsp. olive oil

¼ cup Italian seasoned breadcrumbs

4 oz. crumbled feta cheese

1 ½ cups spinach, chopped finely

1 tsp. minced garlic

Preparation: Combine ingredients in a large bowl until well mixed. Heat olive oil in a large frying pan on medium heat or preheat the grill.

Form meat mixture into four equally sized burger patties. Cook burgers until they reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees F, about 5 minutes on each side. Serve on a bun with favorite toppings.

Nutrition analysis per serving (without bun and toppings): 210 calories, 6 g fat, 34 g protein, 4 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 370 mg sodium. Recipe makes 4 servings.

Quinoa berry salad

10 oz. spinach leaves, rinsed

2 cups strawberries, rinsed and sliced

1 cup blueberries, rinsed

1 cup raspberries, rinsed

1 cup mandarin oranges, drained

1 cup cooked quinoa, cooled

Dressing (serving size 2 Tbsp.):

⅓ cup canola oil

¼ cup balsamic vinegar

2 Tbsp. brown sugar

1 ½ tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. dry mustard

1 tsp. onion powder

Preparation: Cook quinoa according to package directions; cool. Mix salad greens and fruit together in bowl. You can mix quinoa into the salad or serve on the side. In separate container, stir dressing ingredients together well. To keep salad greens crisper, serve dressing on the side.

Nutrition analysis per serving: 210 calories, 16 g fat, 4 g protein, 30 g carbohydrates, 5 g fiber, 45 mg sodium. Recipe makes 6 servings.