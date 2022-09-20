Crystal L Kirchner: SMART goals to make healthy changes

Making healthy changes is not easy. It has been my experience that some people get so overwhelmed with making change, find it too difficult, give up and go back to their usual unhealthy habits.

I have also seen people get so excited to make a change they try to change everything at once, sustain those changes for a brief time and then get discouraged and quit. What most people don’t realize is that being a healthy person is not something that can happen overnight.

It may require contemplation, planning, goal setting (and failures), and help from friends or your health care provider. There is not 1 recipe for success because we are all walking through this journey we call life differently but those who have the most success have made small changes over time and those changes are now a permanent part of their lifestyle.

This article today is not going to tell you what your goals should be, that will be up to you. What it will do is give you some advice on how to get started and set yourself up for success.

1. Be positive: If you tell yourself you can’t do this, you have already failed. If you tell yourself to keep going or you CAN do this, you will have a higher rate of success. My first advice is to be kind to yourself and change your mindset even before you make a single change to anything else.

2. Take the time to think about what your big goal is and why you want to achieve it.

3. Break your big goal down into one or two smaller, more achievable goals. Most people set unrealistic goals or a goal that is too far-reaching and when they don’t see the results they desire immediately they get upset or discouraged and quit. Making smaller goals puts success within reach and it will be reaching these smaller goals that will help motivate you to keep going, eventually reaching your big goal.

4. Make your goals SMART. When I say SMART I don’t mean that some goals are smart and others are dumb, I mean that your goals should follow the guidelines below.

• S stands for specific. You want your goal to be narrow enough for more effective planning. A vague goal would be “I want to eat more healthy foods,” or “I want to eat less sugar.” A specific example would be “I will eat more vegetables,” or “I will start looking at food labels to identify added sugar.”

• M is for measurable. Making your goal measurable will provide evidence to prove to yourself you are making progress, thus fueling yourself to continue. Limiting soda to 1 per day or walking for 20 minutes 3 times a week is a goal you can track. You could also commit to eating 3 servings of vegetables per day or replace your usual sugary cereal at breakfast with a high fiber, no sugar added cereal 3 times per week.

• A is attainable. You want to make sure you are setting a goal that is reasonable to accomplish and avoid aiming too high or too low. If your current intake consists of no fruits or vegetables, setting a goal to eat five fruit and vegetables per day is unrealistic, or if you don’t like spinach, eating spinach every day is not something you will be successful with. A more appropriate goal would be to incorporate 1 fruit and 1 vegetable per day and then increase your intake over time.

• R is for realistic. Making a few realistic goals will help align with your long-term objective or big goal. Eliminating all soda in your diet when you normally drink 5 a day may not be achievable but reducing your soda intake to 2 per day may be something that works for you. Once that is achieved you can take the next step to eliminate soda.

• T stands for time-based. You want to make sure you set a realistic time frame to achieve your goals. Sorry to break it to you but losing 50 pounds in a month is not going to happen but losing 1 pound per week is something that can be achieved and sustained.

I recommend making only one or two goals at a time so all your effort can be focused on achieving those goals. Once you have reached those goals it is time to set a couple more. Think of the changes you are making as lifestyle changes and try to choose changes that will be sustainable for long-term success. Before you know it, you will be close to reaching your big goal.

Chicken, Spinach and Artichoke Quesadilla

Recipe makes 1 serving.

2 (6-inch) flour tortillas

2 Tbsp. pickled artichoke hearts, chopped

½ cup fresh spinach, shredded

2 oz. chicken, grilled or roasted

¼ cup shredded mozzarella cheese

½ tsp. basil

Preparation: Sprinkle half the cheese on one tortilla. Distribute artichokes, spinach, and chicken evenly on top of the cheese. Top with remaining cheese and basil. Place other tortilla on top and heat up either in a pan over medium heat on the stovetop, on a George Foreman grill or quesadilla maker until the cheese is melted.

Nutrition analysis per serving: 410 calories, 13 g fat, 32 g protein, 40 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 890 g sodium.

Mediterranean Turkey Burger

Recipe makes 4 servings.

1 lb. lean ground turkey

1 Tbsp. olive oil

¼ cup Italian seasoned breadcrumbs

4 oz. crumbled feta cheese

1 ½ cups spinach, chopped finely

1 tsp. minced garlic

Preparation: Combine ingredients in a large bowl until well mixed. Heat olive oil in a large frying pan on medium heat or preheat the grill.

Form meat mixture into four equally sized burger patties. Cook burgers until they reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees F, about 5 minutes on each side. Serve on a bun with favorite toppings.

Nutrition analysis per serving (without bun and toppings): 210 calories,

6 g fat, 34 g protein, 4 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 370 mg sodium