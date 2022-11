An Advent Event Program entitled "The UNEXPECTED Happened" will be offered by New Image Women's Ministry on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 9:30 a.m.

The program will feature a dramatic sketch, music, an inspirational message, and a luncheon.

The program will be held at Christ Is Lord Church, 1269 County Road PH, Onalaska.

Child care is available at both sessions.

For more information contact Kristi Nelson at 608-790-4053.