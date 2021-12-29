 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

Every DoorDash employee, from engineers to CEO, will make deliveries

  • 0
Every DoorDash employee, from engineers to CEO, will make deliveries

Every DoorDash employee, from engineers to CEO, will make deliveries.

 Michael Nagle/Bloomberg/Getty Images

This viral TikTok video captured what may spark a huge debate regarding tipping foodservice delivery workers that are working as independent contractors for companies like doordash, ubereats, postmates, and more.

DoorDash is asking its employees, all the way up the ranks to its CEO, to again make a delivery at least once a month. Some are not cheering the news.

The on-demand food delivery company in the New Year will reinstate a program, called WeDash, that it had paused during the pandemic.

DoorDash launched WeDash in 2013, when it started operations. Its founders said they wanted to engage the company in community and philanthropic efforts from the outset.

"As the company grew, the founders wanted everyone to experience different parts of the product so we could get closer to all our audiences and understand how the product works," a DoorDash spokesperson said an email to CNNBusiness Tuesday. Any money that employees earned from participating was donated to a nonprofit.

Walmart to launch delivery service for other businesses

"By engaging as a Dasher, supporting a merchant, or shadowing a customer experience agent, employees learn first-hand how the technology products we build empower local economies, which in turn helps us build a better product," the company said.

People are also reading…

The program, which extends to all nondelivery employees including engineers and senior executives, will return in January and already has some expected participants griping about it.

According to one media report, a disgruntled DoorDash engineer recently posted a lengthy message on anonymous social media platform Blind about the monthly deliveries not being part of their job description when they signed up to join DoorDash.

DoorDash's response: "The sentiment of the employee on Blind is not a reflection of the employees base at large. This is a valued program we've had since the company's inception."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tammy L. Sullivan

Tammy L. Sullivan

Tammy L. Sullivan, 50, of Holmen passed away on December 9, 2021, at Gundersen Health System critical care unit after a four-week battle with …

Kimberly Anne Dvoracek-Anderson

Kimberly Anne Dvoracek-Anderson

ELKO NEW MARKET, Minn. — Kimberly Anne Dvoracek-Anderson, 41, of Elko New Market, Minn., was welcomed into her Heavenly home on Dec. 14, 2021.

Nathaniel James Bluhm

Nathaniel James Bluhm

Nathanial James Bluhm, 31 of Mindoro, WI passed away unexpectedly December 18, 2021 with his faithful companion Gus by his side. He will be de…

James Edward Burgess

James Edward Burgess

James Edward Burgess of Madison passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021, at the UW Hospital in Madison. His death fell on the 63rd anniversar…

Paul Michael Hammes

Paul Michael Hammes, 35, of Stoddard, WI, passed away on December 19, 2021, in his home. Private Services will be held at a later date. A full…

Patricia Jean (Larson) Pedretti

Patricia Jean (Larson) Pedretti

Patricia Jean (Larson) Pedretti, 80, of La Crosse and formerly of Stoddard, went to be with her husband James in heaven on Tuesday, December 2…

Watch Now: Related Video

10 ways to improve your life in quarantine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News