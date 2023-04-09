The roughly 10 million egg-coloring kits that PAAS will sell this year reflects an American tradition dating back to 1880. Beyond that, no one really knows when people first began decorating eggs. Some historians believe colored eggs were used as gifts at ancient spring festivals. Others point to their use by first-century Christians.

As fun as traditions are, eggs, bunnies, baskets and bonnets, each one misses the point. Easter is a celebration of spiritual rebirth and change. Jesus’ rising from the grave heralded the hope of eternal life for believers. But the resurrection also dramatically changed his followers. It totally reshaped their thinking.

Today, several recent surveys show that about two-thirds of Americans believe in the physical resurrection of Jesus Christ. But there’s a disconnect. According to the Institute of Family Studies, regular churchgoers plummeted to 28%, an all-time low. And according to a recent George Barna survey, only 6% of adults hold to a biblical worldview.

Rebecca McLaughlin, author of “Confronting Christianity,” also noted this disconnect in an interview with Lifeway senior writer Aaron Earls. “I feel heartbroken,” McLaughlin said, “because the idea that someone would say they believe Jesus actually rose from the dead, but that this belief would have so little impact on their life that they weren’t even part of a church is truly tragic. This exposes the danger of ‘cultural Christianity’ — the vague assent to Christian beliefs without any evidence of actual faith in Christ.”

McLaughlin went on to add that people need to understand that Jesus’ resurrection makes a difference in the way we live. “If Jesus is risen, He is also Lord,” she said. In other words, knowing God results in changed lives and attitudes.

I recently talked with a friend about a similar issue. He said that it’s only been in the last few years that Easter has gone from just being a holiday to something more personal. “Christ rose from the dead to fulfill a prophecy, but he also did it for me,” he said. “That’s what makes the day so special.”

And as a result, my friend pointed to the changes in his life. “It’s been a slow process, but the process is still continuing. God hasn’t given up on me.”

The Apostle Paul teaches, “Be transformed by the renewing of your minds.” (Romans 12:2) And the resurrection of Christ does just that. It foreshadows the hope of every believer, eternity in heaven. But the empty tomb also bespeaks of a new life earthside.

Happy Easter.

