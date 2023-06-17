Hey dads, the next time you tuck in your kids, remember you’re doing something incredibly important. Why?

Families are in crisis mode. According to the Marriage and Religion Research Institute, 1 out of 3 U.S. children live in a fatherless home. That’s just under 20 million kids. And the fallout is staggering. Ninety percent of runaways and homeless children come from fatherless homes — as well as 85% of incarcerated youths and 71% of high school dropouts. The solution is both obvious and elusive.

The Institute for Research on Poverty at the University of Wisconsin-Madison found a father’s positive involvement in family life is associated with kids’ higher academic achievement and fewer behavioral problems.

I sympathize with the youngsters — their pain, loneliness, and struggle for acceptance. Yet, it’s a road I never had to navigate. Like many post-World War II dads, my father worked a steady job. And on many occasions, he logged overtime just to make ends meet. During the holidays, he worked a second job at night at the main post office in Chicago schlepping bags of Christmas mail so we’d have a tree and presents.

That meant we didn’t see him much. But as we got older and his finances improved, he made it priority to be part of our lives. He took us to church. And on warm Sunday afternoons he’d drive us to the park to shag fly balls. And I’ll never forget our first trip to Wrigley Field. The sight of the meticulously manicured grass sweeping across the outfield to the lush, ivy-covered walls was for an 8-year-old absolutely hypnotic. He was a larger-than-life dad.

He was our wheels before we could drive. After one high school activity night, I recall him laughing as a dozen students piled into his 1964 Buick for rides home. He’s blind and feeble now, but each year we head back to Chicago to celebrate his birthday. So, thanks dad.

Dad wasn’t perfect. But because of him, in part, I met a father who is perfect. One who offers to be a father to anyone who comes to Him through Jesus Christ. And Jesus promised, “The one who comes to me I will certainly not cast out,”—John 6:37.

Jesus paid for my sins on the cross so I can actually know God as Father and enjoy life with him now, and in eternity.

So, with all due respect, maybe I should be saying, “Thanks, dads.”