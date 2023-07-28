As controversy swirls around the future of Artificial Intelligence, there’s one thing most experts agree on: We stand on the brink of an epic world change.

Like nuclear energy, AI has the potential for good, but also uncharted disaster.

Still in its infancy, AI has made stunning breakthroughs in antibiotic research, cancer detection and impacted much of everyday life. AI has reportedly even flown fighter jets with greater precision than humans.

But there are dark sides. Because of its ability to problem-solve at lightning speed, AI’s uncontrolled use in warfare could be catastrophic. And as if we haven’t endured enough fake news, AI promises to give us more.

In their book "The Age of AI," authors Henry A. Kissinger and Eric Schmidt warn that although highly beneficial, AI can generate vast amounts of false information, “including the use of artificially created personae, pictures, videos and speech to produce new vulnerabilities for free societies.”

Yuval Noah Harari, a professor, futurist and advisor to the World Economic Forum also touted AI’s benefits. But some of those benefits may be just more fake news. In a recent youtube video, Haran gushed about the potential for a new Bible written by AI.

“In a few years there might be religions that are actually correct,” he said. AI can create new ideas.

All this is to say that we may be entering an era of truth vacuum. New ideas don’t necessarily equate with truth. And worse, perhaps as a society we’re losing our ability to separate fact from fiction.

According to a Gallup poll taken recently, only 20% of Americans believe the Bible to be factual, compared to nearly 40% of Americans in the 1970s who believed the Bible to be the literal word of God.

Yet, no ancient writing has been scrutinized as much as the Bible and found to be as trustworthy. Each new archeological discovery only serves to confirm biblical authenticity. Evidence Lawrence Mykytiuk’s article, "Archeology Confirms 50 Real People in the Bible," published in the Biblical Archeology Review.

The Apostle Peter insisted that the Scriptures are God’s Word — the “Good News” that leads readers into a personal relationship with God. (I Peter 1.)

Ironically, Jesus’ adversaries accused him of spewing disinformation throughout his entire ministry. He responded that not only did he speak the truth, he personified it.

Jesus declared, “I am the way the truth and the life…,” (John 14:6.) And in the middle of a truth vacuum, that’s something we can bet the farm on.