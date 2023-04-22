The Next Chapter transition home in La Crosse is a place of hope. It can also be a place of profound disappointment. It’s where ex-offenders struggle. And as these real-life dramas unfold, two men, Dean Ciokiewicz and Wes Hazlett, are the calm in the eye of the storm.

Earning his stripes

Both men come to their work from unorthodox backgrounds. The 57-year-old Ciokiewicz joined Next Chapter in 2020. But his credentials have evolved over what he calls “40 years of insanity.” He began using at age 10. And the lifestyle took its toll. “I was dying on meth and alcohol,” he recalls. One day he decided to expedite the process.

Ciokiewicz planned to commit suicide while his roommate was away at work. It would be his third try. But at the very moment of his attempt, his roommate walked into the house – he had been fired from his job. “It was divine intervention,” Ciokiewicz said.

Ciokiewicz turned to God for help, but it was another 8 years before he gave up drugs. Fast forward to today, Ciokiewicz works as Next Chapter’s re-entry navigator. “About 89% of people in jail have addictions with a mental health component,” he said. So, in addition to counseling, he vets potential residents for their ability to handle the freedom of a transitional home.

Executive Director Chris Crye calls him “the salesman,” and a “shepherd.” Crye estimates that Ciokiewicz’s case load is about 40 to 50 contacts per month. “He knows the language of the street and the language of the professional,” Crye said.

Ciokiewicz has seen his share of successes. One of Next Chapter’s first residents now runs the Celebrate Recovery program for his local church. But Ciokiewicz still grieves whenever men separate from the program. “It’s always emotional when we lose a guy,” he said. “Last time I just broke down. I see my old self in every one of the guys I serve here.”

Ciokiewicz also served as program facilitator for La Crosse County’s OWI treatment as well as outreach pastor at River’s Harvest Church. All while he was working six days a week at Next Chapter. Something had to give.

Help arrives

Last year at a SonFest rally in La Crosse, Ciokiewicz crossed paths with Hazlett. The more they talked, the more they agreed Hazlett would be a good fit at Next Chapter.

Hazlett worked as a live-in mentor at the Christian-based James House in Willmar, Minnesota. But it was Hazlett’s formative years that prepared him for his current role. His abusive childhood helped him understand issues that often confront ex-offenders, he said.

Still, the watershed moment in his life came after he was offered a contract with the Baltimore Orioles. Hazlett faced an agonizing decision; play big-league baseball, or care for his son. “My obligation was to take care of my son as a father and worker. I think that spilled over into doing this type of work,” he said.

Hazlett also started DK Baseball, a Christian ministry to high school baseball players.

Crye noted that Hazlett has “a discipleship mindset” that helps him connect with residents during the 3-night a week programming.

“So, we talk about our shortcomings and Bible passages. It’s pretty neat what comes from these guys when they start reflecting,” Hazlett said.

Kerry, a 48-year-old resident is grateful for Next Chapter. “These guys will go to the ends of the earth for us,” Kerry said. “I’m sober and I have purpose. God will provide.”