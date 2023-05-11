A recent decision by the Phoenix school board is perhaps a harbinger of things to come.

For more than a decade, the board provided internships for students from Arizona Christian University. The partnership gave the interns valuable experience and teachers much-needed help in the classroom. But when a board member objected to the core values of ACU, saying they didn’t match those of the school board, the board canceled its agreement with the university.

So, their values differ. Fair enough. But does that mean competing values are no longer tolerated in the marketplace of public policy? It would seem so. But let’s look a little closer at the board’s decision.

If you asked the board members where their value system originated, most might say, “Well, it just feels right to us.” But, does everyone feel the same way about what’s right and wrong? Throughout history, some pretty scurrilous leaders committed atrocities because they felt it was right.

Scholar and writer Tim Keller who also pastors Redeemer Presbyterian Church in New York City, calls this type of morality “self-authorizing.” And he sees a problem, “If we create our own values individually, on what basis would we urge anyone else to accept them?” he asks.

But what about Christians who press for laws based their own morals? Keller insists there is a difference. God’s values are absolute. And without God in the picture, there is no absolute standard, only the feelings and intuitions of people.

God says, “For as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways, and my thoughts higher than your thoughts,” (Isaiah 55:9.) You might call that the divine standard.

People and nations that take God’s thoughts seriously often reap benefits. Take for example, William Wilberforce, a Christian convert elected to the English Parliament at age 21. Gripped by the Biblical principle that all people are created equal in God’s image, he spent most of his 50 years in Parliament successfully laboring for laws that would eventually abolish slavery in the United Kingdom.

But while healthy cultures need good laws and values, God didn’t come to earth to change laws. According to Scripture, He came to change people.

Easter was a reminder about what Christ himself said about his mission. He came to “seek and to save the lost” (Luke 10:19.) Later, the Apostle Paul described the result. “We… are being changed into His likeness.” (2 Corinthians 3:18.) And when Christ changes people, values soon follow. And sometimes even public policy.