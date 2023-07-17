WEST SALEM — Coulee Region Christian School hosted a wall demolition event Tuesday to kickoff construction on its new high school.

Unlike the walls of ancient Jericho, which the Bible says came tumbling down, board members and students managed to pock-mark some drywall and left the rest of the remodel to the professionals at Brickl Bros. The facility is located in the old T-Mobile building just off Route 90 at the West Salem exit.

The building was donated to the Christian school two years ago but construction stalled until zoning issues could be resolved. Meanwhile, the school raised $1.3 million to pay for the renovation work. The 36,000 square foot building will open in January 2024 with the first class of 50 students.

According to Lacey Wellsfry, director of development and marketing, the school also hopes to build a $4 million athletic complex, breaking ground perhaps as early as next year.

The high school will have chemistry and science labs, a small chapel, lunchroom and a mini-gym. Plans also call for an open collaboration area. In addition to providing high schoolers with their own space, the facility will relieve overcrowding at the main campus on Garland Street.

“Last year at the old building, we were at max capacity,” said Wellsfry. “We’ve seen most of our growth in the elementary kids; we even had a waiting list.”

To further alleviate overcrowding, the school will open a new north campus for 4K through second grade at the First Free Church facility in Onalaska.

According to Wellsfry, the high-school will run a three-track program: one each for college-bound students, those entering the trades and others pursuing missions or seminary studies.

Wellsfry also said that while growth had been steady, it was during the COVID pandemic that enrollment skyrocketed.

“We did pretty good with the virtual option,” she said, “but there were people who were saying, ‘I want to send my children to school.’”

Coulee Region Christian School stayed open to accommodate them.

“People got a taste of what Christian education and small class sizes can do for kids,” she said. The average class size at the school is 18 students.

Like a family

Stephane Mancuso of La Crosse enrolled her three daughters at the school two years ago.

“We were looking for a change in curriculum and wanted a faith-based education for our kids,” Mancuso said. “CRCS has provided the kids with an amazing community and a family.”

Mancuso, who attended the remodeling event, also had high regard for the faculty.

“The teaching staff is amazing and loves our kids as if they’re their own. We’ve seen our children’s faith grow exponentially — and ours as well.”

Tammy Chandler, who was head of school for 6 years, and her husband, Brad, facilities manager and coach, gave their two children the option of where they wanted to attend school. Both chose Coulee Region Christian School.

“We believe it gave them the faith for a foundation for life,” said Tammy. Her daughter is a photographer in Missouri and her son, who just graduated, will pursue a four-year degree at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

“It helped them build character and build the confidence to follow their passion,” Chandler added. “In a school which is so caring it feels like an extended family.”

According to Wellsfry, one of the distinctives of the school is that it reinforces the values many families find through their church.

“The way we do school is by a Christ-centered education,” she said. “It’s how to live life with Jesus. We’re not perfect, just trying to live for Jesus.”