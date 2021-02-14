How to save money on clothing, without sacrificing your style

For instance, spending $100 on a well-made blazer that you can wear often and through many seasons makes more sense than having to replace a $40 one of lesser quality every time it fades, stretches out or starts to fray.

"Investing and spending money on good quality material that will last longer can get you more for your money," Woroch said. "You don't want to spend $100 on a new blouse that is very trendy and that you end up wearing a few times."

Create a simple base

Build your wardrobe on foundational pieces that can be used in many different ways.

That means things like classic dress pants that can be worn with a variety of tops, a versatile blazer, or a classic white shirt that can be dressed up or down.

"Everyone has different ways of expressing themselves, but if you keep your capsule wardrobe fairly simplistic, you can layer with jewelry, scarves, shirts and other ways to bring pops of color and 'of-the-moment' things," said Lowry.

Take inventory

Go through your wardrobe periodically to take stock of what you have and what you need.