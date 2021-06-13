 Skip to main content
Ferry service website up and running after cyberattack
AP

WOODS HOLE, Mass. (AP) — The Massachusetts Steamship Authority website is operating again after it was disabled by a ransomware cyberattack more than a week ago.

Travelers had been unable to make online reservations for ferry trips to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket since the attack was reported on June 2, WBZ-TV reported.

The Steamship Authority tweeted on Saturday that the website was running and that customers could book reservations.

Customers may also call the Mashpee Reservation Office at 508-477-8600 or go to one of the five terminals to make reservations.

The investigation into the ransomware attack is continuing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Watch Now: Couples adjust to life post-pandemic

