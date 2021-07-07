Firms, Rutgers to study telehealth gambling treatments

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A gambling technology company and a virtual mental health clinic are joining with New Jersey's Rutgers University to study the effectiveness of treatment for compulsive gambling and video game playing delivered in a virtual setting.

Playtech, based in Isle of Man, and Kindbridge, the Chattanooga, Tennessee-based telehealth clinic said Wednesday they are teaming up with the Center for Gambling Studies at Rutgers to create an evidence-based model for gambling treatment in a telehealth setting.

It will be done through the newly formed Kindbridge Research Institute, and the companies said the research will be the first of its kind to be conducted in the U.S.

The goal is to use advancements in technology to improve the understanding and treatment of gambling and digital dependency and their related harms, aiming to enhance the effectiveness of such treatments in a virtual setting.

Daniel Umfleet, Kindbridge's founder and CEO, said the client and the counselor can use a video link and notes to communicate.

“Think FaceTime or Zoom with clinical tools built in,” he said in an interview Wednesday.