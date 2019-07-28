French Winemaker Jean-Claude Mas came up with the idea of an arrogant frog mascot in 2005 to make his wines more approachable and less snobbish to an American audience.
It worked, because he has sold more than 5 million bottles with different varietals from his Languedoc vineyards in southern France.
This is a blend of cabernet sauvignon and merlot which are fermented separately and aged in vats and oak before being blended. It shows dark fruit flavors layered with spice and a rustic tannic structure. A perfect barbecue wine.
Sherry: “Dry and full-bodied with flavors of cherry, blueberry and floral notes on the finish.” (3¼ stars out of 5)
Chris: “A cinnamon bouquet with flavors of cherry, blueberry, vanilla and prominent but balanced tannins.” (3½ stars out of 5)
Available from $8 to $12.
Coming next week: Komodo Dragon Red
