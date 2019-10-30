{{featured_button_text}}

Although Esteban’s closed more than 20 years ago in downtown La Crosse, it’s still remembered fondly for its Mexican fare.

For people who still crave recipes such as Shredded Pork Mix with Apricot and Esteban’s Fried Ice Cream Balls, a new cookbook can help.

“Esteban's Recipes and More” features Esteban's recipes turned into family-size quantities for home use. Former employees of the Stillwater, Minn., location helped collect the recipes.

The La Crosse location, at 300 S. Third St., is the home of Lovechild today. Other Esteban’s locations operated in Minnesota in the 1980s and 1990s in Minneapolis, Burnsville, Anoka, Maplewood, Stillwater, Rochester and St Cloud.

The cost of the cookbook is $12. They’re for sale at Valley Bookseller, 217 N. Main St., Stillwater, or by emailing Bob Tanner at bobetanner123@gmail.com.

