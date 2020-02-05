Coulee Region Farm2School’s Harvest of the Month: Potatoes

The February Harvest of the Month for the Coulee Region Farm2School program is potatoes. Purchase local potatoes this winter by trying Fifth Season Cooperative’s Potato Fusion Blend: a colorful blend of Wisconsin red, white and gold potatoes. This kid-friendly, local, frozen veggie blend is used in school cafeterias and is now available at retail locations (Festival Foods and the People’s Food Co-Op)! Look for it in the natural foods frozen section.
Garlic potato and cauliflower mash
Serves: 12 (½ cup per serving)
Ingredients
4 large russet potatoes, peeled and chopped into medium chunks
2 medium heads cauliflower, cut into quarter size florets
2 tablespoons butter
You have free articles remaining.
½ cup plain Greek yogurt
¾ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon dried thyme
1 teaspoon garlic powder
¾ teaspoon ground black pepper
Directions
Bring water to a boil in two medium sauce pots. Boil potatoes and cauliflower in separate pots until each are fork tender, about 10 minutes; remove from heat and drain. Place cauliflower in a food processor and process until smooth, about 2 minutes. Place potatoes and processed cauliflower into a large bowl and mash using fork or potato masher. Add the butter, yogurt, salt, thyme, garlic and black pepper. Mix until all ingredients are well-incorporated, about 2 minutes.
Nutrition facts: Per serving (½ cup): 81 calories, 2 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 3 g protein, 13 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 184 mg sodium
Coulee Region Farm2School is a partnership between La Crosse County Health Department, Mayo Clinic Health System – Franciscan Healthcare, Gundersen Health System, and the School Districts of Bangor, Holmen, La Crescent-Hokah, La Crosse, Onalaska, and West Salem. Questions—please contact Tiffany Lein, 608-785-5657 or find us on Facebook at facebook.com/lacrossecountyhealthdepartment