Coulee Region Farm2School’s Harvest of the Month: Potatoes

The February Harvest of the Month for the Coulee Region Farm2School program is potatoes. Purchase local potatoes this winter by trying Fifth Season Cooperative’s Potato Fusion Blend: a colorful blend of Wisconsin red, white and gold potatoes. This kid-friendly, local, frozen veggie blend is used in school cafeterias and is now available at retail locations (Festival Foods and the People’s Food Co-Op)! Look for it in the natural foods frozen section.