Americans don’t get enough vegetables, despite mothers urging their children and health professionals recommending that people strive for 10 servings of vegetables and fruit each day. Studies have shown that consuming more vegetables and fruit promote better health. Some of the benefits include preventing birth defects, coronary artery disease, type 2 diabetes, obesity and even some types of cancers.
Spinach, like other vegetables is low in calories and fat while abundant in vitamins and minerals. Leafy greens are an excellent source of the antioxidants found in vitamins A and C. Antioxidants have been proven to inhibit cell damage that researchers believe contribute to aging and various health problems. Spinach is also full of fiber, containing five grams of this necessary nutrient per 1½ cup. A diet rich in fiber, greater than 30 grams per day, has been linked to fighting obesity, coronary artery disease, many types of cancers as well as helping to control diabetes.
There really is no excuse for not fitting vegetables into your daily diet as versatile as they are. Whether spinach is eaten raw in a salad, steamed as a side dish or cooked into lasagna, you reap the benefits of this tasty vegetable. As usual, Mom was right — we really should make sure to eat our vegetables!
Spinach Lasagna
- 9 lasagna noodles, cooked
- 1 lb. ground turkey, browned
- 26-oz. jar of vegetable primavera spaghetti sauce
- 16 oz. light ricotta cheese
- 10 oz. frozen spinach (thawed and drained)
- 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
Grease a 13-by-9-inch pan with cooking spray. Combine turkey, spaghetti sauce, ricotta cheese and spinach in a bowl. Cover the bottom of the pan with a third of the mixture and then lay three lasagna noodles lengthwise on top. Spread half of the remaining sauce mixture over the noodles and topped with a layer of three more noodles. Repeat with remaining sauce mixture and noodles. Sprinkle shredded cheese on top. Cover and bake 350 degrees for one hour. Let stand for 15 minutes prior to serving. Cut into 12 pieces. It is great for leftovers, too.
Makes 12 servings.
Per serving: 240 calories, 9 g fat, 14 g carbohydrate, 23 g protein, 9 grams fiber, 1,240 mg sodium
Beet and Spinach Salad
- 3 cups fresh spinach/herb blend greens
- 12 slices (about ½ cup) pickled beets
- 2 oz. goat cheese, crumbled
- ¼ cup walnuts, pecans or pine nuts
Mix all ingredients in a bowl — the creamy blend from the moisture of the goat cheese and the juice from the beets leave this salad not needing any dressing.
Optional add-ins: grilled chicken or garbanzo beans.
Makes 1 serving.
Per serving (without add-ins): 385 calories, 23 g fat, 12 g carbohydrate, 11 g protein, 7 grams fiber and 190 mg sodium
