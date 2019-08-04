There are no Komodo dragons in Washington, but this red blend pays tribute to the giant Indonesian lizard that is part of the Pacific Rim.
Marketed by Bronco Wine Co., this blend of merlot (49%), cabernet sauvignon (30%) and syrah is sourced from Columbia Valley. About 85% of its fruit comes from the Wahluke Slope, one of the warmer spots in the state that also has cooling breezes to help with fruit development.
This is a full-bodied, dry red with plenty of dark fruit flavors. The winery suggests serving with smoked ham.
Sherry: “Fruity flavors of raspberry, cherry, blueberry and black currant.” (3½ stars out of 5)
Chris: “A bouquet of plum and dusty earth with flavors of plum, raspberry and toasted oak.” (3½ stars out of 5)
Available from $12.50 to $15.
Coming next week: Tussock Jumper Riesling
