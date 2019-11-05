Coulee Region Farm2School is celebrating the Wisconsin Chili Lunch this November.
Chili, made with locally sourced ingredients, will be on the menu Nov. 14 at all public schools in La Crosse, La Crescent-Hokah, West Salem, Bangor, Onalaska and Holmen — just in time for cooler weather.
Celebrate Farm2School at home and try the recipe below. Learn more about the Wisconsin Chili Lunch at cias.wisc.edu/chililunch.
Coulee Region Farm2School Chili
1 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 1 ¾ cups frozen corn
1 cup diced onions
2 (14.5-ounce) cans diced tomatoes, undrained
¾ cup diced carrots
1 (15-ounce) can black beans, undrained
¾ cup diced celery
1 (15-ounce) can kidney beans, undrained
1 teaspoon granulated garlic (or garlic powder)
You have free articles remaining.
1 tablespoon ground cumin
1 tablespoon chili powder
½ tablespoon dried oregano
1 cup diced green bell pepper
1/2 tablespoon dried basil
1 cup diced red bell peppers
½ teaspoon salt
1½ cups diced mushrooms shredded cheddar cheese
Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add onions, celery and carrots and sauté until tender. Stir in the bell peppers, garlic powder and chili powder. Cook about 6 minutes. Stir in the mushrooms and frozen corn. Cook about 5 minutes and test to make sure all vegetables are tender. Add cooking time if needed. Stir in tomatoes, kidney and black beans. Season with oregano, cumin, basil and salt. Bring to a boil and reduce heat to medium. Cover and simmer for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Serve warm, topped with shredded cheddar cheese!
Makes 10 servings.
Per (1-cup serving): 150 calories, 2 g fat, 7 g protein, 27 g carbohydrate, 7 g fiber, 275 mg sodium
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.