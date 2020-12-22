Rebecca Cripe: Exploring the benefits of oats

Weight management: We feel full longer after eating whole grains due to slow digestion. This feeling of sustained fullness helps weight management. Fiber also takes up room in the stomach and makes us feel fuller quicker.

Digestive health: Insoluble fiber in grains helps with gut health and regularity.

The type of oat varies by its processing method. The more we process a grain, the less of the variety of essential nutrients we receive from it. Here are common oat types:

• Oat bran: The least processed and can be made into a hot cereal or added to food such as baked goods or a smoothie to boost nutrition.

• Steel cut/Irish oats: The whole grain of an oat was cut by a steel blade into large pieces. It’s not uncommon steel cut oats take up to 40 minutes to cook on the stove.

• Rolled or old-fashioned: Oat groats that have been steamed, rolled and flattened into flakes, and then dried to remove moisture so they are shelf stable. You can cook a serving in the microwave for 1½ to 3 minutes.