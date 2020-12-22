Rebecca Cripe: Exploring the benefits of oats

For centuries, grains have been a staple food across the globe. The most common grains are wheat, corn and rice consumed when we eat pasta, bread, tortillas, crackers and cereal.
Whole grains are a great source of essential macro and micronutrients such as fiber, phosphorus, iron, zinc, magnesium and B vitamins. A variety of whole grains in the diet on a regular basis have been linked to health improvements.
Nutrient compounds in oats have shown to improve:
Heart health: The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition and a 2015 Meta-analysis by Xiao Ma, et al., showed soluble fiber can help improve heart health by an average of 23-29% when consumed regularly. This is one part of other lifestyle changes that can aid in better heart health.
Diabetes: The same soluble fiber that can help heart health helps reduce sharp sugar spikes. When we eat a carbohydrate like fruits, vegetables or whole grains, the amount of essential nutrients such as fiber aid in slower digestion of the food source that helps reduce the volume of glucose in our blood stream. When we continually have a quick digestion of glucose in our blood, our body releases insulin to help with digestion. Over time, excessive spikes in blood sugar can be exhausting on the body, which effects the body’s ability to process sugar.
Weight management: We feel full longer after eating whole grains due to slow digestion. This feeling of sustained fullness helps weight management. Fiber also takes up room in the stomach and makes us feel fuller quicker.
Digestive health: Insoluble fiber in grains helps with gut health and regularity.
The type of oat varies by its processing method. The more we process a grain, the less of the variety of essential nutrients we receive from it. Here are common oat types:
• Oat bran: The least processed and can be made into a hot cereal or added to food such as baked goods or a smoothie to boost nutrition.
• Steel cut/Irish oats: The whole grain of an oat was cut by a steel blade into large pieces. It’s not uncommon steel cut oats take up to 40 minutes to cook on the stove.
• Rolled or old-fashioned: Oat groats that have been steamed, rolled and flattened into flakes, and then dried to remove moisture so they are shelf stable. You can cook a serving in the microwave for 1½ to 3 minutes.
• Quick or instant: Oat groats that are steamed for a longer period and rolled into thinner pieces so that they can cook quick. Instant oat packs can have added sugar. Make sure to look for packs that are low in added sugar.
Steel cut oats with Bosc pear and strawberry
Makes 4 servings (½ cup cooked)
- 1 cup steel cut oats
- 3 cups water
- ½ cup fresh strawberries, chopped
- ½ cup Bosch pear, chopped
Place steel cut oats and water in a crock pot and on low for four hours. Check periodically to test grain tenderness. Crock pot temperatures may vary.
Serve ½ cup cooked oats topped with ¼ cup strawberries and ¼ cup pear. Add milk as desired.
Nutrition analysis per serving: 180 calories, 2.5 g fat, 5 g protein, 36 g carbohydrate, 6 g fiber, 0 mg sodium
Easy no-bake breakfast bar
Makes 16 servings
- 1 cup original Cheerios cereal
- 2 cups old-fashioned rolled oats, dry
- ½ cup whole flaxseeds
- ½ cup mini chocolate chips
- ½ cup honey
- ¾ cup creamy peanut butter
- ½ tsp. vanilla extract
In a microwave-safe bowl, combine honey, vanilla extract and peanut butter. Microwave on high for 30 seconds to melt the peanut butter so you can stir together. Stir in cheerios, oats, flaxseeds and chocolate chips.
Line an 8x8-inch baking dish with nonstick foil for easy clean-up. Press mixture into the pan evenly. Refrigerate for an hour to harden. Cut into 16 bars. Wrap individually for an easy on-the-go breakfast or snack.
You can substitute your favorite dried fruit in place of the chocolate chips.
Nutrition analysis per serving: 200 calories, 10 g fat, 5 g protein, 24 g carbohydrate, 4 g fiber, 57 mg sodium
Savory pesto oatmeal
Makes 1 serving
- ½ cup oatmeal, dry
- ½ cup water
- 2 eggs
- ½ medium zucchini, sliced
- ¼ avocado, sliced
- ½ Tbsp. roasted red pepper pesto
Heat a lightly sprayed pan to medium high heat and cook eggs to your preference. While eggs are frying, slice zucchini and avocado. Place zucchini in pan with eggs to brown. Place oats and water in a bowl and microwave for one minute.
Place cooked eggs atop oats and add remaining ingredients. Serve hot.
Nutrition analysis: 400 calories, 20 g fat (contains heart-healthy fats), 37 carbohydrates, 9 g fiber, 20 g protein, 200 mg sodium