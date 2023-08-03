Shrimp Salad-Stuffed Tomatoes

Serves 4

1 tablespoon water

48 extra-small frozen shrimp, thawed (about 1 cup)

2 tablespoons chopped red onion

2 medium apples, cored and cubed

¼ cup lemon juice

½ cup diced celery

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

1 teaspoon dried dill

4 teaspoons horseradish

½ cup fat-free mayonnaise

Ground black pepper, to taste

4 tomatoes, cored

In a nonstick frying pan, heat the water over medium heat. Add the shrimp and onion and sauté until the shrimp is opaque and the onions are translucent, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a bowl, cover and refrigerate until well-chilled.

In a small bowl, combine the apples and lemon juice. Toss to coat evenly and set aside. In a large bowl, combine the celery, parsley, dill, horseradish and mayonnaise. Season with black pepper to taste. Stir in the shrimp mixture and the apples. Refrigerate until well-chilled, 45 to 60 minutes. Just before serving, stuff the shrimp salad into the cored tomatoes. Serve immediately with a whole-grain roll or bagel or low-fat, whole-grain crackers.

Nutrition per 1 stuffed tomato: Calories 201, total fat 1 gram, sodium 346 milligrams, carbohydrates 35 grams, fiber 6 milligrams, protein 13 grams.