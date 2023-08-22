Often labeled a “superfood,” the blueberry is bursting with nutrients, many of which are classified as antioxidants and phytochemicals.
Much of the power of blueberries lies in their color. The deep-blue hue comes from anthocyanin, a phytochemical whose properties may help protect the body from heart disease and Type 2 diabetes, offer cancer-fighting benefits, promote gut health, and reduce inflammation. Research also suggests that regularly eating blueberries may improve memory and delay age-related cognitive decline.
A 1-cup serving of blueberries contains almost 25% of the recommended daily value for vitamin C and 4 grams of dietary fiber — but only 80 calories. Plus, blueberries are juicy fruits, which means they’re mostly water. That high water content makes them great for weight loss or weight maintenance because they fill you up quickly without a lot of calories.
People are also reading…
Whether you’re eating blueberries for the health benefits, because you like the taste or both, blueberries are a versatile option for every day. Eat them plain, sprinkle them on hot or cold cereal or yogurt, or stir them into baked goods for added sweetness and nutrition. You can easily substitute frozen berries for fresh.
During summer months, take advantage of blueberries when they’re plentiful and on sale by purchasing in large quantities and freezing them. Store fresh blueberries in the refrigerator and wash before serving. To freeze, wash and dry the berries, lay them on a pan and freeze until they’re solid. Pack the berries in freezer-safe storage bags.
This easy cobbler makes the most of fresh blueberries when they’re in season, but frozen berries will give you the taste of summer throughout the winter.