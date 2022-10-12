Angie Kohlwey: Tips to help you “Fall” for healthy habits

As the seasons change and we move into fall, the weather turns cooler, the days get shorter, and we often find it hard to eat healthily and stay active. It is the time of year for our favorite foods.

At this time of year, I especially enjoy fall favorites such as pumpkin desserts, warm apple pie, homemade chili, stews and casseroles.

With a little thought, it is possible to eat well and stay healthy while enjoying autumn and all your favorite “comfort” foods. It can help to have a plan. Here are some simple ideas.

1. Eat regular meals for energy: Eating every 4-5 hours will keep your energy level stable. If you are skipping meals your energy level will drop. If you are not a big breakfast eater, have something small to get your metabolism going. Ideas include yogurt with fruit and oats, a protein bar with a glass of milk, banana, and toast with peanut butter, or a protein drink.

2. Check out fall produce: Some seasonal favorites are pumpkin, beets, sweet potato, cranberries, and apples. These have lots of healthy nutrients and antioxidants to keep you healthy.

3. Portion control can help prevent winter weight gain, but it can be tricky: Use a smaller plate or bowl to help you eat less. Fill up on fiber from fruits, vegetables, and whole grains (brown or wild rice, quinoa, barley, and other whole grains). Balance it all out with lean protein. Remember to eat slowly and savor each bite which can help prevent overeating.

4. Don’t forget the protein: Have lean protein with each meal or snack to help balance your blood sugar and help you stay full. Protein sources such as fish, beef, pork, poultry, nuts, beans, eggs, and cheese are great choices.

5. Enjoy treats now and then and without guilt: It is ok to enjoy desserts occasionally, especially with the flavors of the season. Just go easy on the serving size. If you bake a whole pan of dessert, it may be a good idea to freeze half of it. You can pull it out later for company or share it with other family or friends. Don’t feel guilty! Food is to be enjoyed so have those favorite treats but in moderation.

6. Plan for healthy snacks if you need a pick-me-up: Listen to your hunger and fullness cues so you don’t overdo it. Try sliced apples or other fruits such as a pear, banana, or some berries. Add peanut butter, a piece of string cheese, or a handful of nuts to help balance it out and help satisfy hunger longer. A couple of whole grain crackers with a slice of cheese may be a good snack with a piece of fruit or try a handful of nuts with fruit or a small serving of dried cranberries or raisins.

7. Eat more whole foods: Limit processed foods. Whole foods are foods that are either not processed at all or processed minimally. Examples include whole grains, legumes, fresh fruits, and vegetables. Think of foods that don’t need labels listing a million different unpronounceable ingredients. Simple is better.

8. Plan meals ahead: Choose one day to make a menu for the week. Next, check your pantry and fridge for needed supplies and make a list. Start with a protein source. Add a side of fruit and/or vegetables and balance it out with a starch or grain. Ideas include rice in a hot dish, tortillas for tacos, whole wheat bread for a simple sandwich, or noodles for a pasta meal. Leftovers make for a super quick lunch or supper the next day. You could also buy some containers to freeze extra portions.

9. Find a plan to stay active this fall: Ideas include raking leaves, going to a corn maze, taking a hike outdoors to see the fall colors, going for a bike ride, going to a pumpkin patch, or apple picking. Have a plan in place to get moving every day. Check out your local fitness club or online exercise resources for home stretches, movement activities, or yoga. Walk in place during TV commercials at home, go for a walk at the mall after work or walk in the halls at work for a few minutes a few times per day. It all adds up and will keep you healthier in the long run.

Apple Crisp

Makes 12 servings

10 cups all-purpose apples, peeled, cored, and sliced (can also use half rhubarb for part of the apples)

1 cup white sugar

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ cup water

1 cup quick-cooking oats

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup packed brown sugar

¼ teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon baking soda

½ cup butter, melted

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degree C). Place the sliced apples in a 9x13 inch pan. Mix the white sugar, 1 tablespoon flour and ground cinnamon together, and sprinkle over apples. Pour water evenly over this. Combine the oats, 1 cup flour, brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda and melted butter together. Crumble evenly over the apple mixture. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for about 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts: Per Serving: 316 calories; 2.4 g protein, 60 g carbohydrate, 8 g fat, 98 mg sodium

Crockpot beef and sweet potato stew recipe

Makes 6 servings

2 medium-large sweet potatoes, cubed

2 large carrots, peeled and chopped

1 medium onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 Tbsp. fresh thyme

1 tsp. dried rosemary

¾ tsp. ground black pepper

1 cup Marsala wine or ½ cup red wine vinegar

3 cups beef broth (can substitute low sodium beef broth)

1 (20 oz.) can diced tomatoes

2 pounds beef stew, cut into two inch cubes

Preparation: Place all ingredients into crockpot starting at the top of the list of ingredients. Add only enough beef broth just to cover the beef and vegetables. Do not fill crock pot too full as it will spill over. Cook on low for 6 hours. Serve with crusty bread or corn bread.

Nutrition analysis: 360 calories, 7g fat, 32 g protein, 30g carbohydrate, 5g fiber, 820mg sodium

Recipe from gundersenhealth.org

Angie Kohlwey is a Gundersen Health System registered dietitian